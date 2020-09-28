Mrs Jemima Oware

Mrs Jemima Oware, the Registrar-General, on Monday, inaugurated the Bono Regional Office of the Registrar-General’s Department to make services accessible for prospective clients.

The Bono Regional office would undertake the registration of companies, industrial properties and marriages.

At a short ceremony in Sunyani, Mrs Oware indicated the Department’s commitment to decentralise its operations across the country.

Currently, the Department, she explained had offices in Accra Kumasi, Takoradi and Sunyani.

Mrs Oware gave the assurance that decentralised offices would be established in all the 16 regions soon.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, commended the Department and said the Bono Regional office would help to curb activities of middlemen, who take advantage of unsuspecting clients.

