Registrar General removes 2,788 companies from register

The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) has delisted some 2,788 companies from its company register for failing to file their annual returns with the Department.

The delisting is part of a clean-up exercise embarked upon by the Department as it seeks to struck-off records of some 100,000 defaulted and dormant companies registered with it.

Categories of affected companies include, 1374 companies limited by share, 978 companies limited by guarantee, 41 external companies and 395 other categories such as those who voluntarily owned up for delisting.

In a press statement signed by the Registrar-General, Mrs Jemima Oware, the Department said there would be second phase of delisting exercise in February this year.

It, therefore, urged companies whose names did not appear on the first batch of deleted companies to file their Annual Returns by June 30, 2022.

“This exercise was carried out in accordance with Section 289 of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) which connotes that a Company can be stricken off the Companies Register for failing to file its Annual Returns on time or failing to notify the Registrar of Companies of a change in the Company’s Registered Office and Principal Place of Business” the statement read.

It advised owners of over 500,000 companies and businesses registered between 1960 and 2011 to update records with the Department within a one-year period.

“Any company official with knowledge of the Company’s non-existence or having no more interest in the Company’s Business Name should write to the Registrar-General indicating such intention or contact the Department Client Service Line on 055-765-3130 or 030-266-6081 to indicate such intent.

“Please note that penalty for late filing of Annual Returns will be increased from GH¢450.00 to GH¢500.00 after June 30, 2022. Fees for filing Annual Returns and Beneficial Ownership information remains GH¢50.00 and GH¢60.00 respectively” the statement indicated.