Registrar General’s Department (RGD)

The Registrar-General’s Department, led by Mrs Jemima Oware, is undergoing an overview of its business processes with the view of mapping up a new modified system to improve online registration of businesses in the country.

The four-day exercise involves a step-by-step overview of all the current processes for the registration and dissolution of Businesses in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Department said the overview was also part of preparations in the implementation of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

“The present processes are being reviewed and will form the basis for preparing a new process map covering all existing RGD Business registration services,” the statement said.

Stakeholders and the Registrar- General’s Department will then validate the Process Mapping using international best practices.

The statement said the processes would translate into the development of new online software for Businesses and Company registration in Ghana.

The programme is part of the existing technical assistance support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the Ghana Investment Climate Advisory Program and funded by the Swiss Economic Corporation Secretariat (SECO).

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePainter in court for burning girlfriend’s body with hot iron
Next articleCOMOG calls on Education Minister to intervene in Wesley Girls religious banter
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here