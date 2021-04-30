The Registrar-General’s Department, led by Mrs Jemima Oware, is undergoing an overview of its business processes with the view of mapping up a new modified system to improve online registration of businesses in the country.

The four-day exercise involves a step-by-step overview of all the current processes for the registration and dissolution of Businesses in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Department said the overview was also part of preparations in the implementation of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

“The present processes are being reviewed and will form the basis for preparing a new process map covering all existing RGD Business registration services,” the statement said.

Stakeholders and the Registrar- General’s Department will then validate the Process Mapping using international best practices.

The statement said the processes would translate into the development of new online software for Businesses and Company registration in Ghana.

The programme is part of the existing technical assistance support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the Ghana Investment Climate Advisory Program and funded by the Swiss Economic Corporation Secretariat (SECO).