Registration Assistants Protest Against Allowance

Registration Assistants being trained to register people to benefit from the distribution of the free treated mosquito nets in the Adaklu district at the weekend expressed their displeasure at the 20 Ghana Cedis given them as ‘travel and transportation’ (T$T) for attending the training.

They also called on the Ghana Health Service and the National Malaria Control Programme to have a second look at the GHC30 daily allowance that was to be paid to them during the time of the registration.

The Registration Assistants expressed their displeasure at a day’s training workshop organised by the GHS to equip them for the registration exercise.

They contended that most of them travelled from faraway places and spent over 50 Ghana Cedis on their transportation.

“This is a disincentive, it really demoralised me,” one of them who refused to be identified due to victimization told the Ghana News Agency.

Mr. Robert Dedi, Adaklu District Malaria Control Officer, said there was nothing they could do about the allowance and the T&T saying it was fixed at the national level.

The registration exercise starts on Monday, October 25 to October 31, 2021.