Registration begins for 2024 Sydney Katz Junior Open Championship

Registration has opened for next year’s annual Sidney Katz Junior Open championship.

In a statement issued by the executive director, Eric Kyei said, registration is opened and will end on December 20th, 2023. It would be followed by the draws for the event which will be held on Saturday, December 30th, 2023.

The championship will be held at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club, and is scheduled from January 1st to 6th, 2024, with a tennis clinic on the last day before the grand finals.

The competition will feature boys and girls 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s to further consolidate the transition plan from one age group to the other. The Junior Open Championship is being organized by Michael Nortey Educational with support from Accra Lawn tennis club.

To register for the weeklong championship, call the tournament director, Eric Tetteh on 0243801247

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh