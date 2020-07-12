Twenty-two people have been issued with the new voter card at the Adaklu Kodzobi Local Authority Primary School registration centre at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District as at Sunday morning.



At the time the Ghana News Agency visited the centre at around 1000 hours, that number received the new card to begin the second phase of the registration exercise.

Mr. Moses Amanfu, a Registration Officer and leader of the group told the GNA that registration started at 0709 hours and that they have not encountered any problems.

The GNA observed that the people were provided with plastic chairs while observing social distance.

They were also provided with Veronica buckets, soap and sanitizers.

According to Ms Jane Addo, a nurse who was checking the temperatures of the people, there was no suspected case of the coronavirus disease.

Party agents at the centre said they were happy with the smooth process of the exercise, so far.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sampson Gakpo, Assemblyman for the area, had earlier told the people to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 protocols, adding “your health matters most”.

