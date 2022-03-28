Registration For 2022 Millennium Marathon Starts

Registration for the 2022 Millennium Marathon starts on Monday, March 28th on website of the organisers – https://millenniummarathon.com

Prizes: 15,000ghc for the winner, 8,000ghc for runner up, 5,000ghc for second runner up

Millennium Marathon 2022 is here. Millennium Marathon returns September 3.

16 Regions – 25,000 runners from Ghana and International participants12.

Top Prizes – 1 Brand New Car

The Millennium Marathon has now earned the Gold International Status by the Ghana Athletics Authority. World Athletics IAFF. Registration begins on the Millennium Marathon website and locations around the country.

The Brand New Nissan Kicks car can be won by anyone who crosses the finish line either on the 5k run or the 21k run. It’s a raffle. Not a competitive Win. Register now. Main event is on the 3rd of September 2022. A healthy mind is a healthy nation.

Run the Change in You

From Sammy Heywood Okine