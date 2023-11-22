Registration for Africa Travel Week 2024

Registration for the landmark 10th edition of Africa Travel Week (ATW) 2024 is now open! Scheduled to run from 07 to 12 April in the City of Cape Town, this year’s events will be a celebration of a decade of bringing together the continent’s leading B2B travel trade shows, including World Travel Market (WTM) Africa and International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Africa.

“If you’re looking to expand your business, connect with high-quality travel and tourism partners, and get up to speed on the latest product developments and market trends, ATW is the place to be in 2024. As we celebrate our 10th birthday, this year’s events promise to be especially vibrant and packed with opportunities” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director at Africa Travel Week.

Free to enter, WTM Africa will run from 10 – 12 April at the CTICC with exhibitors, hosted buyers, Buyers’ Club members, the media, and travel trade professionals in attendance. Held annually as part of WTM Africa, the three-day event is jam-packed with interactive workshops, expert panel discussions, and networking events.

“If you want a prime spot on the show floor or want to pre-schedule meetings with sought-after buyers and suppliers before your competitors do, register early to avoid disappointment,” adds De Jager. “As our ten-year anniversary, next year’s show promises to be our biggest and best one yet!”

For those in the business of luxury tourism, ILTM Africa is scheduled from 7 – 9 April at Kirstenbosch Gardens. As an exclusive boutique event, it offers direct access to top-tier travel experience providers and vetted international buyers with high buying power. As an invite-only event it is advised that you register your interest early.

Attendees at WTM Africa 2024 can further explore a series of bolt-on events running concurrently at the CTICC at no extra charge. These include Incentives, Business Travel & Meetings (IBTM Africa) , EQUAL Africa powered by IGLTA, Tourism Investment, Travel Tech, Responsible Tourism and Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE).

“As much as WTM Africa attracts those high-profile tourism brands, it’s also a springboard for smaller SMMEs and industry newcomers,” De Jager adds. “So, if you’re eager to expand your business, discover something new and exciting, or simply get a foot in the industry door, this is your chance,” De Jager concludes.