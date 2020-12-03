The organisers of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon has announced that registration for the competition has opened at all centres in the Western Region.

According to a statement from Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited, organisers of the event, athletes can pick forms at Western Region Coordinating Council (WRCC) Investment Center, all District Sports Officers in the Western Region, all Regional GES Sports Directors Offices, Space Fm Tarkwa, Best Fm Bogoso, Asona Fm Wassa Akropong and offices of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), offices of the Western Region National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Community Library (Essikado), Twin City Radio, and all GOIL Filling Station in the Western Region.

The statement said, athletes can also download the forms or register online on www.sportsnetgh.com.

According to the statement, athletes in Accra can pick their registration forms at the offices of Medivents Consult, opposite Wembley Sports Complex, Kotobabi, Accra, Asempa FM and the main gate of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The statement said registration for the event is free adding that, participants can also call 0554395023, 0243469362, and 0555165166 for further clarification.

It said registration for the event would close on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

The event is being sponsored by Africa World Airline (AWA), Halfan Ghana Limited, Cowbell, Lakeside Estate, GOIL, mybet.africa, Escort Security Services, Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel and Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA).