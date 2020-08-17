The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has commenced player and official registration for the new football season.

A statement from the GFA said, the process commenced Saturday, August 15, and would end on Saturday, October 31, in accordance with the GFA regulations.

The registration window would be opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women’s Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17).

Clubs in Ghana have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of October 31, 2020, to register the names of their players and officials for the new season in the FIFA Connect system.