Registration open for WTM Africa 2023

Africa Travel Week is calling on the inbound and outbound African travel community to attend WTM Africa 2023 from 03 to 05 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

“Registration is already open for exhibitors, hosted buyers, Buyers’ Club members, the media, and travel trade professionals,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & RX Africa Marketing.

Held annually as part of Africa Travel Week, the three-day event will see international and pan-African industry professionals connect under one roof to conduct business and continue recovery efforts for Africa’s tourism industry.

“As the leading B2B trade exhibition for Africa’s inbound and outbound markets, we’ve been hard at work ensuring this year’s show exceeds expectations. If you’re looking to expand your business, reconnect with your travel and tourism counterparts and get up to speed on the latest product developments and market trends, WTM Africa is the place to be.”

Along with a proven mix of pre-scheduled appointments and live networking opportunities, the show programme promises to excite and inspire with informative content sessions led by industry experts from around the globe, such as Professor Harold Goodwin, Naledi Khabo, LoAnn Halden, and Kojo Bentum-Williams.

Guests at WTM Africa 2023 can also register to attend its various bolt-on events running concurrently at the CTICC at no extra charge. These include International Business Market Africa, EQUAL Africa powered by IGLTA, Travel Tech, Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE), and the Africa Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS).

“As much as WTM Africa attracts those heavy-hitting high-profile brands, it also acts as a springboard for smaller tourism SMMEs. So, if you’re eager to bump elbows with the industry’s experts and get a foot in the door, this is your chance,” De Jager concludes.