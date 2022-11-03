Registration Opens For 2022 Accra Seniors Open Tennis Championship

Registration for the 2022 Accra Seniors Open Championship is currently underway at the front desk of the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

The Accra Senior Open Championship is held under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation, and interested tennis players are to visit the Accra Tennis Lawn Tennis Club to pick a registration form.

The championship has been scheduled to take place at the Clay Court of the Accra Lawn Tennis Club from Monday, November 24 to December 03.

The annual tennis tournament is expected to attract over 200 tennis players made up of professional and social tennis players to battle for honors in the competition.

Grandmaster Peter Annan, organiser of the Accra Seniors Open Championship in an interview with GNA Sports mentioned that this year’s edition of the championship would mark the 20th anniversary of the event.

He said “another good news is that we are introducing Ranking Point in all the ages category starting with the 20th Anniversary Senior Open Tennis Championship.”

He said there would be events in the Men’s Professional Singles, Ladies Singles (30 years and above), Ladies Doubles (30 years and above), Men’s Singles (30-39 years), Men’s Singles (40 to 49 years) and Men’s Singles (50 to 59 years).

He added that there would also be events in Men’s Singles (60 years and above), Men’s Doubles (40 to 49 years), Men’s Doubles (50 to 59 years), Men’s Doubles (60 years and above) and Mixed Double (30 years and above).

Mr Anan added that “this year’s competition is expected to be competitive considering the interest participants have shown over the years and as we mark our 20th anniversary.

“The various categories will feature difficult and exciting matches as well as some special side attractions for the Professional categories.”

The event is supported by Japan Motors, National Lotteries Authority, Volta River Authority, Alisa Hotel, KLM, GOIL, Monolo Plant Limited, MBS, De Simone, Akai House Clinic, First Atlantic Bank, FedEx, SIC Life, Voltic, ATL, and Enterprise Insurance.