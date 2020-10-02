Mrs.Doris Emefa Agbezhulor, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Electoral Director, says the limited voter’s registration was orderly and very peaceful.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, Mrs Agblezhulor noted that, political parties in the municipality cooperated very well with the Electoral Commission(EC) in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency .

According to her, the EC would work to ensure transparency before, during and after the December 7th elections adding that, the one day registration exercise was to offer prospective voters who could not register during the main registration exercise the opportunity to get onto the electoral roll

She added that the commission ensured that registrants who came to the district office for the registration adhered to the various Covid 19 protocols.

Mrs. Agbezhulor said the commission was compelled to include the online registration kits to prevent double registrations.

Eighteen year old Micheal Tetteh, an indegine of Kpone, said he was happy to be on the voter’s register saying he could not register during the main exercise because he just turned 18, adding “I’m happy I would also vote for the first time.”