Registration for the Voters Identification Card at the Ewit Centre in the Ablekuma West Constituency is progressing smoothly after about a three-hour delay in configuring the Biometric Verification Device in sync with the Centre’s code.

Thus, the exercise, which was scheduled to begin at 0700 hours, commenced at 0945 hours.

The Registration Officer, Mr Ernest Okyere, explained that at the start of the exercise at any new registration centre the machines had to be configured to work with the new code.

However, it unfortunately, it took that long to have it working as expected because of network problems, he said.

Some applicants told the Ghana News Agency that they spent the night at the Centre to be able to register early enough only to encounter the problem.

The GNA observed that applicants were wearing face masks, with some carrying hand sanitisers.

There were also handwashing facilities with sanitisers available in line with the covid-19 prevention protocols, while the people adhered to the social distancing protocol.

In line with the EC’s queue management system, applicants had been given number to guide their patronage, thereby preventing crowding and promoting order and peace.

There was also police presence to maintain peace.

However, at the Wonderful Healing Salvation Centre, the applicants were not observing the social distancing rule as many of them had thronged the place.

The hygiene protocols were, however, being complied with.

The EC on Tuesday, June 30, started the compilation of a new Voters Register for the 2020 General Election.

The 38-day exercise is being organised in phases of six-days at each of the more than 33,000 registration centres across the country.

