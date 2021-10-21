REGSEC meets Cyber Security Authority

Mr Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, has welcomed the Cyber security Authority’s decision to discuss the Cyber Security Act 2020 (Act 1038) with the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to enable it to play its oversight role on security matters.

The Minister said it was important for members of the regional security to understand laws governing cyberspace.

“The works we do day to day revolve around the instruments and tools that deal with electronic communication as well as handles packets of transmission of information through vehicles that are managed by information technology systems.

“And for us to have a very safe, free and ensure that our communication is secured and encrypted, it will require absolute protection and, this protection cannot leave us offered through knowledge.”

He said Eastern Region has a vision of making the region “the Silicon Valley of the Americas of Ghana by creating a hub for Ghana’s Information Technology Development.”

This, he said, the region would be proud to have a good collaboration and working relationship with players of the Cyber Security Authority.

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) was established by the Cyber Security Act 2020 (Act 1038) passed by parliament on November 6, 2020.

Dr Albert Antwi-Bosiako, Ag. Director-General of CSA, said the Cyber Security Act addressed the gaps in the existing domestic legislation concerning Ghana’s cyber security development.

It also provides a legal basis for the establishment of CSA to regulate cyber security activities, protect critical information infrastructure, and promote public awareness and education on cyber security matters.

Dr Antwi-Bosiako underscored Ghana’s Cyber Security Act 2020 (Act 1038) implications and the role of state Security Agencies in its implementation.

As part of measures to effectively implement Act 1038, the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, seeks to leverage on 2021, edition of the annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) to raise awareness and build capacity on this important development.

The NCSAM is under the theme: “Ghana Cyber Security Act 2020; its implications and the role stakeholders.”