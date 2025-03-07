REGSEC Unveils Anti-Galamsey Task Force

The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has officially inaugurated a nine-member task force to tackle illegal mining, commonly called “galamsey,” in the region. The initiative aims to curb illegal mining activities’ devastating environmental and economic effects.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Hon Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, the Regional Minister, emphasized the urgent need to confront the menace, describing galamsey as a serious security threat.

“Illegal mining is not just an environmental hazard; it endangers human lives and threatens our economy. This is why we have taken decisive action by investing authority in the Illegal Mining Task Force of the Regional Security Council,” he stated.

The task force comprises key security and regulatory officials, including the Regional Police Commander, the Commanding Officer, Military, Regional Commander, the Ghana Immigration Service, Regional Commander, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Regional Security Liaison Officer, Regional Director, Minerals Commission, the Regional Director, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The minister expressed confidence in the task force’s ability to deliver on its mandate, assuring REGSEC would take full responsibility for its operations.

“We expect this task force to be different—to carry out its duties without fear or favor. We hope this will not be a nine-day wonder but a formidable force committed to ending illegal mining in the region,” he added.

The primary objective of the task force is to monitor and prevent illegal mining activities, particularly in areas already severely impacted. Their responsibilities include identifying illegal mining sites and taking swift action to shut them down, enforcing mining regulations by ensuring strict adherence to existing laws, and prosecuting offenders.