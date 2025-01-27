RegTech Africa Conference Expands Advisory Council to Drive Greater Impact at Global, Continental, and National Levels

In a strategic move to amplify its influence and effectiveness, the Organizing Committee of the RegTech Africa Conference has announced the expansion of its Advisory Council into three dynamic tiers: Global, Continental, and National. This development aligns with the conference’s commitment to fostering transformative dialogue and partnerships that will redefine Africa’s economic future through collaboration and innovation.

The expanded Advisory Council brings together an exceptional roster of experts and thought leaders from across the globe, representing diverse sectors and regions. These distinguished individuals will provide strategic guidance and thought leadership to ensure the success of the 2025 RegTech Africa Conference and Awards, scheduled to take place on May 22-23, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

Themed “Unlocking Africa’s Cross-Border Payments, Trade, and Investment Opportunities through Public-Private Partnerships,” the conference is poised to address critical issues and forge actionable solutions for Africa’s economic integration and growth.

Expanded Advisory Council Composition

The expanded Advisory Council brings together a distinguished group of thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers who will guide the conference in delivering tangible impact.

Global Council: Representing the international perspective, these leaders will provide strategic oversight and global insights:

Bob Trojan – Global expert in regulatory innovation.

Diane Maurice – Specialist in global financial systems.

Mustapha Zaouini – Visionary in financial technology and cross-border trade.

Continental Council: Comprising key voices from across Africa, these members will ensure the conference addresses Africa-centric challenges and opportunities:

Abeneazer Wondwossen Lakew – Advocate for Africa’s digital financial transformation.

– Advocate for Africa’s digital financial transformation. Chuma Qwalela – Expert in trade facilitation and economic policy.

– Expert in trade facilitation and economic policy. Osioke Ojior – Thought leader in RegTech and digital innovation.

– Thought leader in RegTech and digital innovation. Arnold Karanja – Specialist in regulatory compliance and trade infrastructure.

– Specialist in regulatory compliance and trade infrastructure. Portia Ndlovu – Champion of financial inclusion and investment.

– Champion of financial inclusion and investment. Kofo Dougan – Innovator in cross-border payments and fintech solutions.

– Innovator in cross-border payments and fintech solutions. Nolwazi Hlophe – Leader in policy harmonization and economic integration.

National Council: Grounded in local expertise, these members will focus on Nigeria’s role as a gateway to Africa’s economic potential:

Muazu Umaru – Advocate for regulatory modernization and financial ecosystems.

Umar Yakubu – Expert in compliance and anti-corruption frameworks.

Joyce Akpata – Leader in public-private sector collaboration.

Dr. Eno Udoma-Eniang – Innovator in economic development strategies

A New Chapter for the RegTech Africa Conference

The expansion of the Advisory Council underscores the conference’s unwavering commitment to advancing Africa’s economic integration through innovation and collaboration. The tripartite structure ensures a comprehensive approach to addressing global trends, continental challenges, and national priorities.

Speaking on this milestone, Cyril Okoroigwe, Organizing Committee Chairman, said:

“The expansion of our Advisory Council marks a pivotal step in the evolution of the RegTech Africa Conference. By harnessing the expertise of leaders at the global, continental, and national levels, we are better positioned to foster impactful dialogue, shape policy, and drive actionable outcomes that will unlock Africa’s immense potential.”

Join the Conversation

The 2025 RegTech Africa Conference and Awards is set to be a transformative gathering of global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders. With its expanded Advisory Council at the helm, the conference will serve as a platform for advancing cross-border payments, harmonizing trade policies, and attracting investment opportunities through Public-Private Partnerships.

To learn more about the conference, visit www.regtechafricaconference.com.

Call for Partnerships and Sponsorships

Organizations, governments, and investors are invited to collaborate and participate in this landmark event. As a partner or sponsor, you can:

Gain global visibility .

. Demonstrate leadership in Africa’s economic transformation .

. Forge strategic relationships with influential decision-makers.

“By partnering with the 2025 RegTech Africa Conference, you become an integral part of Africa’s journey toward economic integration and prosperity,” said Olusanmi Graham Lawal, Director, Partnership.

For more details on sponsorship and partnership opportunities, contact: info@regtechafrica.com.