RegTech Africa Wins Leading RegTech Ecosystem Builder Award 2022

RegTech Africa (www.regtechafrica.com) has emerged as the Leading RegTech Ecosystem Builder in Africa at this year’s World Business Outlook Awards.

The world Business Outlook Awards is a global awards with eye for industry mastery, leadership talents, industry value or net worth, impeccable strategies for success and potential on an international forum.

The annual awards which commenced in September, 2020 had nominations from reputable organizations across different countries of the world.

Through a competitive data driven evaluation process and careful review of nominations, the highly qualified panel of judges announce winners based on the integrity of their application and current accomplishments. The winners are then recognized with the prestigious awards with a certificate of authenticity for the achievement.

The accolade recognises RegTech Africa’s agility and nimbleness towards accelerating digital transformation and adoption of innovative technology, as well as supporting entrepreneurship through promotion of indigenous startup across the continent.

Highlights of key initiatives that earned the brand this recognition include:

 RegTech4Good Challenge which is a focused hackathon for elevating awareness and collaboration for development of innovative homegrown solutions to real-life challenges to enhance the protection of vulnerable financial consumers.

 Africa Regtech Horizon (www.regtechhorizon.com) which aims to provide data driven insights on Africa focused RegTech companies who are providing solutions to real regulatory and compliance challenges for informed decision making.

 The RegTech Africa Conference which provides the definitive platform for regulators, innovators, ecosystem builders, investors, businesses and other key stakeholders with the power to influence change; to engage, collaborate and share knowledge around new technologies and practices that support better regulations.

Commenting on the award, Cyril Okoroigwe (CEO, RegTech Media) said, “This award solidifies our efforts and inspires us to build a long-lasting legacy as an enabler for growth. It’s an acknowledgment of our role and contribution to Africa’s growing RegTech Ecosystem and the wider economy”.

About RegTech Africa:

Regtech Africa, is an emergent digital tech media platform (www.regtechafrica.com) with a niche focus on regulatory innovation as a force for common good.