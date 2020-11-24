The hospitalization rate of people who contracted the novel coronavirus was more than 34 percent lower among “sufficiently active” individuals, according to a study released Monday by the Sao Paulo State Research Support Foundation.

“Sufficiently active” was defined as at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity or 75 minutes of high intensity activity a week, the study said.

“It was possible to observe a reduction of 34.3 percent in hospitalization in the group considered sufficiently active,” said the study.

The study was based on a survey carried out by the University of Sao Paulo in collaboration with other Brazilian centers of higher studies, and queried 938 Brazilians who contracted COVID-19.

Hospitalization was also higher among overweight or obese patients, as well as individuals with lower levels of education and socioeconomic status, the study noted.