Regularly go for check-ups to prevent needless deaths  

PATH Ghana, an international organisation that drives transformative innovation to save lives and improves health, has urged Ghanaians to seek regular medical check-ups on hypertension to prevent needless deaths.

Dr Robert Yeboah, the Senior Technical Advisor, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) of PATH Ghana, who made the call, said in 2014, nearly 30 per cent of African adults were estimated to have high blood pressure, the highest prevalence in any region.

According to him, it was estimated that the figure could rise to affect 150 million Sub-Saharan African adults by the year 2025.

Dr Yeboah was speaking at the Health Heart Africa (HHA) hypertension champions’ orientation workshop held in Kumasi for six implementing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s) in Ashanti, to help create awareness and education on hypertension.

They included Kwadaso, Asokwa, Atwima Kwanwoma, Afigya Kwabre North, Afigya Kwabre South, and Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

It was done in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

HHA, developed by AstraZeneca, is an innovative programme committed to tackling hypertension and the increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) across Africa.

It sought to improve hypertension detection and management by increasing coverage and reach of services, quality of care, and demand for care through tailored interventions that focus on awareness-raising, service integration, and capacity building.

According to Dr Yeboah, cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, accounted for approximately 17.9 million non-communicable diseases deaths worldwide, annually.

He disclosed that in 2018, NCDs accounted for 42 per cent of deaths in Ghana, with premature mortality due to NCDs at 20 per cent, CVD accounted for 19 per cent of NCD-related mortality, and hypertension prevalence was estimated at 20 per cent in males and 18 per cent in females.

The hypertension champions would be a voice for hypertension prevention by using platforms available to them and other opportunities that will be created to contribute to raising awareness on hypertension and its implications in Ghana.

They will also reach and influence policy makers and corporate bodies to commit resources to hypertension prevention and influence the public to adopt positive lifestyle and health seeking behaviour and eschew negative ones.

Dr Michael Rockson Adjei, the Ashanti Regional Deputy Director in Charge of Public Health, said hypertension was one of the major public health problems that required sustained awareness creation.

According to him, the awareness for hypertension in Ghana was very low with 63 per cent of women and 86 per cent men not aware of their blood pressure status and called for regular health check-ups to avert needless deaths.

He urged the hypertension champions to help promote the awareness in their respective districts and municipalities to help reduce premature deaths.