Regulate, Don’t Eradicate: Abu Jinapor Calls for Pragmatic Approach to Small-Scale Mining

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor has sparked debate with his assertion that small-scale mining cannot be eradicated through prohibition, urging instead for stricter regulation to curb environmental harm while preserving livelihoods.

His comments, made during an interview on Pan African Television, challenge years of state-led crackdowns on illegal mining, often criticized as heavy-handed yet ineffective.

“It may be unpopular to say, but it’s impossible to prevent people from engaging in small-scale mining. It’s almost spiritual,” Jinapor argued, reflecting on Ghana’s persistent struggle to balance economic needs with ecological preservation. “We’ve implemented draconian measures, yet people persist. This tells me enforcement alone isn’t enough.”

His remarks come amid renewed tensions over illegal mining, or galamsey, which has devastated water bodies and forests despite sporadic government bans and military interventions. Jinapor, who served under the previous administration, framed the issue as a socioeconomic inevitability rather than a purely criminal act. He emphasized that formalizing the sector—through structured licensing, environmental safeguards, and sustainable practices—could redirect miners away from illicit activities.

“The solution lies in creating a regulated industry that respects the environment while providing livelihoods,” he explained. “If we offer a legal, sustainable alternative, we can reduce the incentive for illegal operations.”

Critics, however, question whether regulation alone can address the entrenched networks fueling galamsey. Environmental advocates acknowledge the sector’s economic significance—employing over 1 million Ghanaians directly—but stress that weak enforcement of existing laws remains a core issue. “Regulation is meaningless without accountability,” said a spokesperson for Eco-Conscious Ghana, an environmental NGO. “Past governments talked about formalizing the sector, but corruption and bureaucratic delays undermined those efforts.”

Jinapor’s “spiritual” analogy also drew mixed reactions. While some interpret it as a candid admission of the sector’s cultural and economic entrenchment, others see it as a deflection from systemic governance failures. “Calling it ‘spiritual’ risks normalizing lawlessness,” argued Kwame Asare, a governance analyst. “The state must demonstrate that rules apply equally—whether to the miner with a pickaxe or the official enabling them.”

The former minister’s stance aligns with broader calls for policy realism. A 2022 World Bank report noted that small-scale mining contributes 35% of Ghana’s gold output, underscoring its economic weight. Yet unregulated practices have poisoned rivers like the Pra and Ankobra, threatening water security for millions.

For now, Jinapor’s proposal hinges on political will. Success would require overhauling licensing systems, deploying monitoring technologies, and cracking down on corrupt officials—a tall order in a sector long plagued by patronage. As the debate continues, one reality remains clear: the stakes extend beyond economics to the survival of Ghana’s natural heritage.