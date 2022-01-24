Regulatory bodies in extractive sector must be proactive – CeSIS

The Center for Social Impact Studies (CeSIS), a Research and Advocacy Non-Governmental organisation (NGO) has called for a comprehensive investigation into the explosion that tragically occurred at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region last Thursday.

It has also admonished state regulatory bodies in the extractive sector to be more proactive and discharge of their duties without fear or favour to forestall any future occurrence.

A press release signed by Mr Robert Ali Tanti, Executive Director of CeSIS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reiterated calls for individuals and institutions found culpable to be made to face severe punitive sanctions.

In the release, the NGO stated that though investigations were ongoing, there were obvious indications of regulatory failures and negligence on the part of the regulatory agencies.

“We have every cause to believe that if the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission had been up to their task this unfortunate incidence would have been averted”, the release said.

The release also admonished the government to work together with the mining companies in the enclave to provide immediate relief to the people, and efforts made to rebuild the community.

It recalled how in 2017, the Interior Minister, Mr. Ambrose Dery raised concerns over the poor safety record of Maxam Explosive Company Limited after a tour to the company which made him issue an eight-week ultimatum for them to fix those issues or risk losing their permit to manufacture explosives.

It is regrettably noted that the public was not given any feedback after the expiration of the eight-week ultimatum.

“We believe that mining companies that patronise the services of these service companies do have a responsibility to ensure that these companies adhere strictly to the relevant regulations, in this case, the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012, LI 2177”, the release said.

“To this end, we cannot totally absolve Chirano Gold Mines of any blame”, it added.

The CeSIS highly commended the government for its national emergency response mechanism put in place since the incidence occurred to ensure that normalcy was restored to the community.