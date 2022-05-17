Regulatory Framework for E-cigarettes Essential in Moroccan and Algerian Markets as Prevalence of Smoking Expected to Rise Notably By 2025

E-cigarettes are a better alternative to combustible cigarettes; however, authorities must ensure adult consumers have access to quality products that are globally certified and distributed legally

RABAT, Morocco & ALGIERS, Algeria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RELX International, a responsible multinational electronic cigarettes company, is urging decision-makers in Morocco and Algeria to roll out comprehensive regulatory frameworks for e-cigarettes, ahead of an expected surge in smoking habits. Longstanding research has shown that smoking traditional, tobacco-based cigarettes poses significant health risks.

According to data compiled by website GSTHR.org (Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction), there has been an upward trend in current smoking prevalence in the general population in Morocco.

In 2015, overall prevalence was estimated to be 23%, with a projection to increase to 28% by 2025 in Morocco. [1]. While in Algeria, current smoking trends for the overall adult population is also projected to increase, with an estimate of 16.9% by 2025 as per GSTHR.org. [2].

In contrast to traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes are increasingly being hailed as a better alternative and can even help adult smokers reduce or quit smoking entirely according to several organisations, including the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). The service has found that e-cigarettes are around 95% less harmful than tobacco and have the potential to help smokers quit entirely [3]. A first of its kind clinical trial conducted by the Queen Mary University of London also found e-cigarettes are almost twice as effective as nicotine replacement treatments, such as patches and gum, at helping smokers to quit [4].

As more governments and health authorities endorse the benefits of e-cigarettes based on scientific testing – and given the expected increase in smoking habits in Morocco and Algeria, authorities should roll out risk-proportionate regulatory frameworks to govern the import, marketing and distribution of e-cigarettes. By doing so, adult smokers in both countries will have access to quality products from brands such as RELX that comply with international and local quality and safety health regulations, are priced accessibly, and are imported and distributed legally, in support of the economy.

Should these markets remain unregulated, it is likely that illicit trade will grow significantly, and see the markets seeded with counterfeit products of questionable quality. These products could pose a significant risk to smokers’ health and could end up in the hands of those under the legal age.

RELX International

Founded in 2019, RELX International is a multinational electronic cigarettes company that markets and sells RELX, The World's Advanced vape brand powered by SuperSmooth™ technology.

