Rehabilitated storm-damaged classroom blocks handed over to schools

Mr. Bright Kwame Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region, has handed over rehabilitated classroom blocks in two basic schools in the area.

The classrooms were destroyed by a rain stormed, which forced the pupils onto open fields and non-designated structures including Churches as a temporary measure.

The MCE worked with the various Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs), and the communities to rehabilitate the Breweniase E. P. Primary, and the Obanda E. P. Basic schools, both of which had roofs of classroom blocks blown off in 2021.

Community members donated wood, while the PTAs supported the Assembly secure labor for the job.

The MCE was grateful for the collaboration and said the structures should be taken care of as stakeholders worked to eliminate schools under trees.

He added that the Assembly would continue working to promote education and help deliver on the President’s vision of quality education for all.

Mr Damson Mawuena, Assistant Education Director for the Municipality, said rainstorms had battered schools throughout the area, and that some philanthropists had been supporting their rehabilitation.

He commended the communal spirit of the various communities and hoped it would affect other initiatives.

MacBruce Ketekeli, Headmaster of the Brewenyiase school, which has a student population of 436, said the furniture was not enough, adding that the school also needed a kindergarten block, an initiative of the PTA, which it had supported up to the lentil level.

Tahiru Alihu, Head of the Obanda primary school, appealed for more teaching staff, furniture, and an ICT laboratory, and asked for electricity to be extended to the facility.

He appealed for the school to be considered for the school feeding program, considering numerous children who trekked long distances to school daily.