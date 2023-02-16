Rehabilitation center appeals for support for upkeep of inmates

Mr Imoro Adams, the Founder and Director of the Mumslove Care Foundation Orphanage and Rehabilitation Center at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has appealed for support towards the upkeep of the inmates.

He said the inmate population kept increasing, saying the center needed more support to complete some abandoned projects to well accommodate the 50 inmates, including children with disabilities.

Mr Adams made the appeal when Sky FM, a Sunyani-based urban radio station presented some items to the center for the upkeep of the inmates at a short ceremony at Duayaw-Nkwanta, the Tano North Municipal capital.

The items include beverages, toiletries, detergents, secondhand clothing, and varieties of non-alcoholic drinks, cements, and undisclosed sums of money.

Mr Adams stressed the current economic situation in the country had had rippling effects, thereby making it extremely difficult for the center to complete some on-going development projects to properly accommodate and also fend for the inmates.

He thanked the donors for the gesture, and appealed to philanthropic organisations and individuals, corporate and religious bodies to come to their aid to enable the center to complete the projects.

Mr Kwesi Agyei, the General Manager of Sky FM told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the presentation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme to give back to society.

He expressed appreciation to the station’s loyal listeners who also contributed in diverse ways to support the “Sky FM Valentine Outreach” programme to support the center.

The outreach, Mr Agyei explained, was held annually on Valentine’s Day, where people with pressing needs were identified and supported.