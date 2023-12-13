Rehabilitation centres in South Sudan gives disabled people hope

Hundreds of people with disabilities in South Sudan are successfully recovering from physical and social trauma, thanks to the physiotherapy treatments and provision of artificial limbs supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), a humanitarian organization based in Geneva.

The Juba Rehabilitation Reference Center cares for a majority of individuals with disabilities, many of whom are victims of gunshots, landmines or unexploded ordnances left behind by years of conflict.

Daniel Kuol, a 31-year-old man from Kolynyang Payam in Jonglei state, thanked the ICRC for its help, saying he arrived at the Juba Rehabilitation Reference Center in November nursing a gunshot wound in his left leg.

In March 2022, Kuol was shot during a raid by armed Murle youth from the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area who had targeted his village for cattle. Currently, he awaits the fitting of an artificial limb at the center, expressing hope for the future.

“I arrived here two weeks ago, awaiting my artificial limb. Once fitted, they will provide me with transportation fare to return to my hometown,” Kuol said.

Supported by the ICRC, South Sudan has three physical rehabilitation centers for individuals with disabilities in Juba, Wau and Rumbek. Kuol is among the in-patients from several states and administrative areas accommodated at the Juba Rehabilitation Reference Center, where they receive essential provisions.

Kuol encourages others in similar situations not to despair. He said that caretakers at the center advise and encourage them to start small businesses to earn a living.

Wenbul Dhil Kulang, a disabled South Sudan People’s Defense Force soldier (SSPDF), said that he lost a limb due to a gunshot wound sustained during a 2004 conflict with the Sudan Armed Forces in the Kapoeta area of Eastern Equatoria state. Kulang awaits an artificial limb to return to his native home in Bentiu town, Unity state.

Abraham Deng, another war veteran who used to be a sergeant major in the SSPDF, expressed relief at receiving an artificial limb at the Juba Rehabilitation Reference Center. Deng lost a leg while fighting with the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) against the Sudan Armed Forces in 1994.

Emmanuel Lubari, director for disability in the South Sudanese Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, said the country is working with the ICRC to maintain the three physical rehabilitation centers. He called for physiotherapy, artificial limbs, orthotics, wheelchairs and psychosocial support for the local people who were injured in years of conflicts.

Lubari noted that there is a shortage of orthopedic technologists in South Sudan, saying that some students are currently studying in Cambodia with ICRC support and will return to provide services in the country.

From January to October this year, the three centers have attended to about 14,057 people. David Dak Chak, a psychologist collaborating with the ICRC at one of the centers, emphasized the crucial role of the international community in extending mental health and psychosocial support services.

“We offer individual, family and group counseling while ensuring confidentiality, dignity and non-discrimination,” said Chak. Also, therapists engage patients in discussions on topics vital to their aspirations and encourage them to share experiences and coping mechanisms.

Furthermore, these centers encourage patients to pursue future success. “They understand that disability does not define one’s worth,” Chak added.