Rehabilitation of 2.3-kilometre road in Asokwa takes-off

A ground-breaking ceremony has been performed by the Asokwa Municipal Assembly for the commencement of work on the rehabilitation of 2.3 kilometres of roads for the Atonsu S-LINE and Chirapatre.

The project, which is being funded by the World Bank under the Ghana Secondary City Project, is scheduled to be completed within eight months.

Chief Akwanuasa Gyimah, the Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), at a brief ground-breaking ceremony, said the Atonsu S-LINE would benefit 1.3 kilometres of the project with the remaining one kilometre for Chirapatre.

He commended the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council for their respective roles in facilitating the documentation of the project.

“I am happy to announce to the good people of Asokwa, particularly those at Atonsu new site and Chirapatre, that work on your bad roads would commence after this ground breaking event,” he said.

The MCE asked the people affected by the project to evacuate from the site to allow for its smooth execution since they had been duly compensated.

He asked the residents to provide the needed support to the contractors to enable them to complete on schedule, adding that the construction would boost the local economy.

The Government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, was delivering on its promise to improve the road network across the country, he said, and called for the support and patience of the people to ensure success.

Madam Patricia Appiagyei, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa, commended the Government for the project, which would significantly improve transportation in the area.

“I am happy that all of us are seeing these good works of the President and Government and I believe this calls on us to support the NPP to work more for the benefit of all Ghanaians,’’ she said.