Rehabilitation works have begun on the Kobore Bridge in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region after it was submerged during the recent floods.

About three weeks of torrential rainfall in the Upper East and North East Regions and the spillage of the Bagre and Kompienga Dams in Burkina Faso caused flooding of many areas and the death of 10 people.

Properties, including many hectares of farmlands and houses were destroyed.

The flooding created a gorge near the bridge, cutting off people from the Bawku enclave, from accessing Zebilla and Bolgatanga.

Vehicles that ply the Bolgatanga-Bawku road were stranded and the local people had to use canoes to assist stranded passengers to cross to either side of the gorge.

Others also use the Nakpanduri road in the North East Region to access Bolgatanga.

The Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on a tour of the region about a week ago pledged government’s commitment to quickly work on the road when the water level receded.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the site on Tuesday, Quieroz Galvao, a Brazilian construction firm working on the main 116 kilometres Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom highway, was working to fix the gorge.

The GNA observed that although there was still some water flowing through the gorge, the Contractor had begun the earth work, clearing of site, gravelling and pouring of heavy stones.

The swift move comes as a big relief to residents, stranded passengers and truck drivers who expressed gratitude to the government and Quieroz Galvao.

Some Residents and travellers, who spoke to GNA, said the situation was unbearable as they had to pay money to canoe brokers to help them cross with their goods.

Mr Thomas Ayariga, the Assemblyman for Tanga Electoral Area, said since the floods, people including workers had often been attacked by robbers and expressed the hope that the reconstruction of the bridge would curb the menace.

Mr Gawu Ibrahim, a driver, said due to the breakdown of the bridge, lorry fare increased from GHC15.00 for the Bawku to Bolgatanga trip to GHC35.00.

He explained that one travelling from Bawku to Bolgatanga and vice versa would have to pay GHC15 from Bolgatanga to Kobore, board a canoe at GHC10 and board another bus from Binduri to Bawku at GHC10, bringing the total to GHC35.

Reverend Dr Peter Yisazuah, the Regional Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, who plies the road daily to work, noted that since the breakdown of the bridge, he was unable to go to his office in Bawku.

He expressed gratitude to the government for moving quickly to fix the situation.