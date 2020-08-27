Wendie Renard’s 67th minute header saw reigning Women’s Champions League champions Olympique Lyon claim a 1-0 win in their all French semi-final against Paris Saint Germain in Athletic Club Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium on Wednesday night.

Renard’s far post header came after a dangerous in-swinging cross from Majri Amil from a free kick after a foul that saw PSG’s Grace Geyoro sent off for a second yellow card.

The goal brought to life a game that had become scrappy, after a first half which had seen PSG begin on assuming dominance, but fail to create clear-cut chances.

Lyon gained more control as the game progressed with Delphine Cascarino a constant threat down their right flank and, following a free kick she won, German international Dzsenifer Marozsan should have opened the scoring only to fire wide from around six yards.

The second half was an ugly affair until Renard’s goal, and it looked as if Renard’s header was going to make it plain sailing for Olympique, however, a needless foul from Nikita Parris, who was also sent off after pointlessly clattering into PSG keeper, Christiane Endler with 15 minutes left to play, made it 10 against 10 and threw PSG an unexpected lifeline.

In the closing minutes Lyon began to sit deeper and deeper, inviting their rivals to attack them, but despite several anxious minutes of PSG’s pressure and some obvious nerves from the reigning champions, PSG were never able to really test Sarah Bouhaddi in the Lyon goal.

Olympique Lyon will now face Wolfsburg, who on Wednesday defeated FC Barcelona, in Sunday’s final.