Reinstate Asukawkaw tollbooth to reduce accidents-Assemblyman appeals

Mr Mark Oduro, Assemblyman of Asukawkaw Electoral Area has called on Road and Highway Minister to re-open the tollbooth at Asukawkaw in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region to prevent frequent accidents on the steel bridge.

He noticed that when the road toll returns, it will serve as a stop gap measure to compel drivers to slow down, when approaching the steel bridge.

He said the absence of the tollbooth allowed drivers to speed across the steel bridge regardless of its slippery nature especially when it rains and responsible for the series of accidents on that segment of road.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Assemblyman suggested that bringing the road toll would create sufficient warning to motorists and other road users to limit their speed.

Mr Oduro said bolts and nuts with metal plates to stop the slippery nature of the bridge had become a death trap to road users and travellers along the Asukawkaw steel bridge crossing.

He said the bridge that was constructed over 30 years ago, was now in a bad state and would soon collapse if Authorities fail to give much attention to their plea.

He appealed to Ghana Highway Authority, Oti Regional Minister and the Krachi East Municipal Assembly to renovate the bridge that link the area with the Southern Ghana and the Northern part of the country.

Checks by the GNA indicated that over seven accidents have occurred on the bridge from January to May 2023, and recorded many injuries with some deaths.

The GNA on March 20, 2019, reported about the deplorable condition of the bridge and drew the attention of the Ghana Highway Authority was yet to receive the needed attention as commuters have sustained their complaint for repair works.