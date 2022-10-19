Reinstate sacked Regional Manager – Red Cross Society

Some aggrieved workers of the Ghana Red Cross Society have demanded the immediate reinstatement of Madam Catherine Adasu, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Society.

They have also served notice to oppose any person imposed on the region by the management of the Society.

The workers made the demand during a protest at the Headquarters of the Society to express their displeasure over the decision, in Accra, on Wednesday.

The protesters, numbering about 20, marched peacefully from the Shell Filling Station at Dzorwulu, with red armbands tied around their wrists to indicate their displeasure.

They included District Organisers, District Officers and Volunteer Workers of the Greater Accra Red Cross Society.

Mr Leonard Lamptey, the Ga West Ghana Red Cross Society District Officer, who led the protest, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that they were outraged by management’s decision to have their regional manager removed from office without recourse to the law.

According to him, the decision to dismiss her had no basis as all allegations levelled against her proved untrue after investigations.

“The issues raised boarded on attitudes, malfeasance and conflict of interest among others.

“Investigation was conducted by six (6) member committee with Dr Kingsley Kwadwo Asare Perko (Vice President of GRCS as the Chairman), and the Report exonerated Madam Catherine Adasu (Greater Accra Regional Manager) of any wrongdoing and could not find any one thing of her character, or embezzlement,” he said.

He said, since March 2020, some members and volunteers of the Society had presented numerous petitions and counter petitions, observations and concerns to the Governance and Stakeholder Organizations on happenings within the Society, indicating that the situation at certain times became nasty and almost degenerated into violence.

“We, the Greater Accra Regional Management, District Organizers (DOs), District Chairmen, and volunteers of the Society in Greater Accra Region have express disapproval severally on this, yet the headquarters is still adamant,” he said.

Mr Lamptey said the protest was the only way the aggrieved workers could be heard as all attempts to use internal procedures to address the problem had received little attention from the management.

He urged the Board to implement the recommendation of the investigation reports, which indicated that, “headquarters should supervise activities in the regions” but not to take over to bring an amicable solution to the issue.

“Headquarters should desist from imposing someone to take the place of Greater Accra Regional Manager until the case at the Labour Commission is properly dealt with.

“Madam Catherine Adasu should be re-instated because she has done no wrong according to the investigation reports,” Mr Lamptey added.

Attempts by the GNA to have management of the Ghana Res Cross Society respond to the issue were unsuccessful.