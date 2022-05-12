Reject Mahama & NDC To Keep Ghana’s Dev’t In Motion – Dr. Kyeremanteng

A Central Regional Treasurer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Michael Kwadwo Kyeremanteng is calling on all Ghanaians to reject former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential election for a third time if he is elected to lead the NDC again.

Dr. Kyeremanteng explained that some comments made by the former president against the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy and the cancellation of the Tax if the NDC assumes power in 2024 is a clear indication that Mr. Mahama and his NDC do not have good heart for the country’s developmental agenda.

Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng speaking to Adom News disclosed that the E-Levy has come at the appropriate time.

He added that nations including Ghana are struggling to revive their economies after the devastating effects of COVID-19, therefore, the E-Levy is one of the many good policies from the Nana Addo-led administration that will help put the economy back on track.

“So it is a bad faith from a former president to rather raise his voice against such a laudable revenue generation policy and opt for IMF solution.”

The Central Regional Treasurer hopeful pleaded with Ghanaians to have confidence in the current NPP government that they would be able to provide the needed developmental projects such as roads, schools, hospitals and others with the proceeds from the e-levy.