Rejoinder: Afadzato South NPP Defection Story is Absolutely Fake!

It was with utmost disbelief that we read a news publication on some media platforms under the caption “Afadzato South: Massive Defection Hits NPP As Frank Afriyie Picks Form To Contest Seat.”

The publication purports that, the intention of a certain Frank Afriyie to contest the 2024 general election as MP on the ticket of the NDC, in Afadzato South has caused “massive” defections from the NPP camp to that of NDC.

We want to state categorically that the news is an absolute falsehood; and that, there’s no such incident of defection from NPP in Afadzato South Constituency. I challenge anyone making this allegation to come out with “verifiable” names to prove the allegation.

If there has been anything like defections in the history of Afadzato South Constituency, it has always come from the camp of the NDC to the NPP. It is remarkable to note that from the 2012, through the 2016 to the 2020 elections, the NDC has seen massive reduction in their votes, while the NPP continues to make remarkable progress in our electoral fortunes. The election results since 2016 attest to this fact!

We know that the increasing support the NPP is gaining in the Constituency, especially from the youth base, which gave NPP over 100% gain from 13.5% in 2016 to 27.94% in the 2020 election has thrown the NDC leadership in the constituency off gear, and into a state of panic.

The discerning youth and the good people of Afadzato South are still counting the many blessings of the current NPP administration. Our siblings continue to benefit from the

Free Senior High School, many of whom would have still been at home without this historic intervention in our national education. We are a beneficiary of the AGENDA 111 ultra modern hospital, and we are proud to say that it will be the singular most important infrastructural development project in the history of our district, when completed.

Other massive infrastructural development projects across our first and second cycle institutions, the massive improvement in our health, agricultural and tourism sectors, scholarships and special assistance to several needy tertiary students, and skills training under the auspices of the District Assembly, are among the many positive policy interventions the NPP government is embarking on to improve the lives of our people.

We would like to state emphatically that this purported defection publication is nothing but a fabrication fuelled by an internal NDC election, being fiercely contested by a non performing sitting MP and a disappointed party base, who want to push a novice down the throats of the electorates in Afadzato South. Our electorates see no light at the end of the tunnel in continuing to support the NDC, and are therefore determined to change their destiny in favour of the NPP.

We would want to advise the NDC in Afadzato South to desist from dragging the NPP into the murky waters of their internal politics. They should rather focus on their unproductive candidates who picked forms to contest as MPs on the ticket of a weak umbrella.

We urge the general public to disregard that ‘fantasy’ publication. The Afadzato South NPP is focused on the development of the Constituency and is poised on winning both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections come 2024.