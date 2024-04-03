Rejoinder By Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei (PhD, D. Litt.)

My attention has been drawn to an X (formerly Twitter) post by one @nyavorx on Friday, March 29, 2024 which purports that I Stephen Adei have said “If we do not REVIEW this CONSTITUTION and in the unlikely event we get another power drunk and autocratic man like Nana Addo, as for me I’d have visited my grave.” I want to state categorically that this is false news. I have never made such a statement.

The statement is by an individual with malicious intent trying to cause mischief and stir up disaffection. Worse still the one envisages my death soon, which as a believer in Jesus I have no problem with, even though I may attend the funeral of such an evil person.

On the content, first, as a former international diplomat and public servant, I will not use words such as “power drunk” and “autocratic man” about His Excellency, the President of Ghana.

Second, I don’t believe our President is power drunk. Those who are seek third term. Neither do I see him as an autocratic nor does our Constitution, though not perfect, allow a president to be so.

Since the mischief is supposed to have occurred in the premises of Joy FM by virtue of the associated background used, I would, therefore, entreat Joy FM to give this rejoinder the publicity it deserves

As 2024 is an election year people would like to hide behind social media to perpetrate all kinds of false news to sow discord among Ghanaians. I entreat all and sundry to be careful and circumspect in their actions and reactions to false news. “Trust but verify.”

I hope that readers will treat this rejoinder with utmost importance.

I thank you so much