Rejoinder: Deploying ECOWAS Standby Forces to Niger Counterproductive

While appreciating Mr. Bill Ocloo’s counsel to ECOWAS leaders, I’m afraid he is pouring water into a basket, despite the excellency of his counsel. You see these leaders, like almost all African Union leaders, are not free to make decisions in the best interest of Africa because they have chosen by their actions over the years to be under bondage both externally and internallly.

Externally they have always kowtowed to Africa’s perenial enemies since the TrasAtlantic Slave Trade. These people morphed from African slaves traders to African colonial masters by splitting the continent into pieces and sharing among themselves solely for their economic interests.

After colonialism they turned into neocolonialists and have continued to rape the continent dry but this time perniciously except for France which continued its colonialism flagrantly and arrogantly to date. They have always bought these African leaders into their bedsharing fellows with whom they jointly loot Africa’s rich resources to the detriment of its citizens. And herein lies the internal bondage.

By angering their fellow citizens through these perenial lootings and impoverishment of their fellow citizens in collaboration with these perenial enemies of Africa, they are now scared of citizens uprisings. So they have to highly corrupt the heads of their countries’ security forces to be joint beneficiaries, to ensure their loyalties for the irresponsible wreckages done to these countries.

Rather than developing policies that sanction these serious national destabilizing and treasonous behaviours, they have unfortunately retrogessively chosen to put in place policies that protect themselves to maintain their treaonous nation-wrecking status quo under the guise of protecting democracy.

For if they really meant to protect democracy, they wouldn’t be habitually closing their eyes to leaders of member states rigging elections to impose themselves on their people, often via bloody massacres as were recently done by Togo’s Eyadema and Ghana’s Akufo-Addo, or changing their countries’ constitutions to extend their term limits, again as was done by Togo’s Eyadema and others within the ECOWAS bloc.

So we see a bunch of hypocrites trying to hide behind so-called western democracies to continue to stay in power to loot Africa to poverty in aliiance with their perenial external collaborators. Such Western style democratic system is purely an imposition on Africa to continue its colonial exploitation perniciously.

Here is where all Africans must wake up with an unrelenting unanimous cry of ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

What these Africa’s kakistocratic and kleptomaniac civilian leaders have perennially failed to do is UNITING AFRICA INTO A CENTRAL GOVERNANCE, THE CURRENT WAVE OF COUP D’ETATS WILL DO. IT’S THE LONG AWAITED LIBERATON CANDLE THAT MUST NEVER BE EXTINGUISHED OR AFRICA WILL BE DOOMED FOREVER. MAY THE CURSES OF DEUTERONOMY 28:15-69 BE MULTIPLIED UNTO SUCH PEOPLE and may its blessings in verses 1-14 be multiplied to all those who keep the flame burning.

The writer, Bobby Quaqoo is a freelance Journalist and an African in the diaspora.