Rejoinder: MoCD debunks Speaker-directs-govt-to-present-Airtel-Tigo-aquisition-deal-before-Parliament-for-approval

The attention of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD ) has been drawn to a social media report carried on the online portal “www.Ghanaweb.com” published on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, under the headline “Speaker-directs-govt-to-present-Airtel-Tigo-aquisition-deal-before-Parliament-for-approval”.

The story suggests that the MoCD has been given a directive by the Speaker of Parliament to present the Airtel Tigo acquisition document to Parliament for approval.

For the Records, the Speaker did not give any such directive. He merely made general comments to the Ministry of Finance.

He said ” Ministry of Finance, kindly take note, we have given you a number of promptings to write officially to us attaching agreements that Ministers have entered into with various agencies for us to work on; as at today after one year, it has not been done. And we cannot depend on documents from those agencies as authentic documents to work with.

We deal with government and so when you enter into those agreements with private sector or whatever, we will depend on your communication and the documents that you will attach to your communications to work with.”

At no point did the Speaker direct that any specific transaction be presented before Parliament for approval.

As was stated by the Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP), in her answer to Parliament, the MoCD oversees the telecom ICT Sector in full compliance with the laws of the land and will complete all legal and constitutional processes for the acquisition of AirtelTigo by the end of this meeting in Parliament.