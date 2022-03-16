Rejoinder: Online Drivers In Kumasi On Strike Over Stagnant Fares

Official statement from Uber below on the matter.

“We are aware that a small group of e-hailing drivers protested on 11 March. Drivers are the core of our business which is why we are constantly looking to facilitate unique earning opportunities for them – through both innovation and technology. As part of this, in January, we lowered our service fee to 20% and reflected increased trip fares last week across Kumasi to maximize earnings for drivers using the platform.

We take the concerns of drivers seriously, actively engaging on issues which impact their business. Our commitment to them is to continuously find ways of maximising their earning potential while meeting the needs of riders. We are having roundtables with drivers in Kumasi to listen to their concerns and discuss current marketplace challenges”- Lorraine Onduru, Head of Communications for Uber in East and West Africa