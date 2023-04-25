Rejoinder: Probe Links Between Polisario Front, and Hezbollah – Report

To: The Editor of News Ghana Web

REJOINDER

The News Ghana Web published, on 11th April 2023, a pamphlet under the title: “Probe Links Between Polisario Front, and Hezbollah – Report”. The amalgam and manifest will of disinformation showed by the authors cannot be tolerated. In this regard, the Embassy of Saharawi Republic to Ghana would like to draw your attention on the falsehood and ill-intentioned affirmations contained in the aforementioned pamphlet:

1-The so-called report, attributed to unknown western intelligence sources, is a shameful montage of the Moroccan intelligence services. Since 2018, the latter have been repeating the same broken record in order to discredit the clean and heroic struggle of the Saharawi People, under the leadership of its unique and legitimate representative, the POLISARIO Front.

2-Although Hezbollah is a recognized and influential political organization in Lebanon, the POLISARIO Front has no relationship with that party. In 2018, his own leader Hasan Nasrallah denied the existence of any contact or ties with the POLISARIO Front.

3- The Moroccan misinformation campaign didn´t manage any effort to associate the Saharawi´s People struggle, sometimes with Hezbollah, sometimes with Iran, sometimes with terrorist groups, sometimes with “alien species” from other planets…etc. Fortunately, their shot backfired on them and the agenda, of third parties, that they wanted to serve returned against them.

4-The country who is known by the money laundering activities is Morocco. 24% of its GDP comes from the cannabis smuggling. According to the UN office against drugs and organized crime, Morocco produces more narcotics than Afghanistan and Pakistan together. Part of that money´s drugs trafficking goes to terrorist groups in the Sahel Zone as well to finance its, more than well-known, policy of bribery and corruption.

The scandal (Morocco gate) broken out, in December 2022, inside the European Parliament, is only a small probe of the great-scale diplomacy of corruption implemented by Morocco. The Europan justice discovered that, during the last 20 years, Morocco bribed many members of the EU Parliament to influence them and thus avoid embarrassing decisions on Western Sahara issue and the violation

of Human Rights. Several, former and current European MPs, were jailed, among them Mrs. Eva Kaili Vice-president and Mr. Per Antonio Panzeri former Chairman of the Maghreb Delegation and many others. The investigators seized considerable amounts of cash both at homes of the defendants and at those of some of their relatives.

Following the scandal, the EU Parliament adopted, in January 2023, a resolution condemning the Human Rights violations and lack of freedom speech in Morocco. In addition, also was decided to denies for the Moroccan officials the access to the Parliament premises.

5-The Embassy would be very grateful if this rejoinder is posted as soon as possible.

Accra April 25, 2023

Embassy of Saharawi Republic

Email: sadraccra@gmail.com