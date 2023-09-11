Rejoinder: Sack That Incompetent Minister Only Good At Announcing Holidays—Journalist Tells Akufo-Addo

Our attention has been drawn to media publications being attributed to one Godwin Asare-Bediako on the Wontumi Morning suggesting that the Hon Ambrose Dery should be relieved of his duties as the Minister for Interior because of the recent leaked tape saga involving some three Senior officers of the Ghana Police Service and Chief Bugri Naabu in a purported conspiracy to remove the Inspector General of Police.

It is unfortunate, premature, and misplaced for the self-acclaimed journalist said to be the Editor-in-Chief of ABC News and MyABCLive.com to make such a call since it lacks any substance or constructive basis.

It would be recalled that immediately after the said tape leaked into the media and the public space, the Hon Minister for Interior made a public and official statement to dismiss the contents of the tape and to assure the Ghanaian people that the Government of His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo was content with the performance of the Inspector General of Police, Mr George Akuffo Dampare so far and had no plans of removing him from office.

It must be put on record that although the Minister for Interior has an oversight responsibility over the Police Service, he is not responsible for the day-to-day administration of the service as well as the enforcement of the ethics and conduct of the officers.

It is grossly unfair for the performance and competence of the venerable Hon Ambrose Dery to be measured only on the basis of the current happenings arising from the said leaked tape with his remarkable achievements over the past six and half years discounted and overlooked.

Since the assumption of office as Interior Minister in 2017 under Nana Akufo Addo, Hon Ambrose Dery has initiated a lot of projects and schemes to improve the strength of the police service in terms of numbers as well as improve upon the conditions of the officers in the service. Moreover, he has ensured that the professional standards, ethics, and conduct of the officers are improved and upheld. Under his watch and in collaboration with the Government and the Police Council, a lot of logistics such armoured vehicles, patrol vehicles, official vehicles, motorbikes, and other accoutrements have been supplied to the Ghana Police Service.

Through the supply of thousands of motorbikes to the various Regional, Divisional, and District Offices of the Service, there has been a quantum improvement in Police Visibility and response to crime within the metropolis and municipalities especially. All these are been witnessed as a result of his visionary leadership at the Interior Ministry.

The Ghana Police Service shall take the necessary steps and do the needful in confronting this leaked tape saga in the interest of the country as well as reinforcing public confidence in the service.

The Minister for Interior has an untainted and proven track record of hardwork, commitment, sacrifice, and dedication to the task of helping the government to succeed in delivering on its promises to the people of Ghana. He has been adjudged by various quarters as one of the most visible, accessible, and responsive Ministers of this government.

The Hon Ambrose Dery should not be drawn into this saga as he has a clear mandate as well as the confidence and trust of the President to keep steering the Interior Ministry and its allied agencies in line with the vision of the New Patriotic Party Government under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo.

CONCERNED NPP YOUTH

NANDOM CONSTITUENCY

11/09/23