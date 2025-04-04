Rejoinder: Togbe Tepre Hodo IV has not imposed any ban on NDC activities

The Anfoega State Secretariat has issued a disclaimer challenging the earlier story, claiming that Togbe Hodo has banned NDC activities within the Traditional Area.

A statement issued on April 4, 2025, and signed by the Anfoega State Secretary, Samuel Adigbli, disagrees with the earlier story, describing it as a falsehood.

In line with responsible journalism and the principle of fairness, this rejoinder is published.

Below is the full statement:

DISCLAIMER

ANFOEGA STATE SECRETARIAT

The attention of the Anfoega State Secretariat and Anfoega Traditional Council has been drawn to the above subject.

The Secretariat and the Traditional Council want to inform the public that this news is a palpable falsehood and should not be taken seriously.

It is worthy to note that Togbe Tepre Hodo IV has not imposed any ban on any political activity of the NDC as was falsely published.

Now that the writer is known , we demand that he retracts the publication and apologize to the Paramount Chief and the people of Anfoega as a first step.

There is peace between Togbe Tepre Hodo, His subjects and all the political parties in the Anfoega Traditional Area.

ISSUED BY:ANFOEGA STATE SECRETARIAT.

SIGNED

SAMUEL ADIGBLI

(STATE SECRETARY)

04/04/2025.