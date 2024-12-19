Relative of Killed Girls Calls for Review of Juvenile Correctional System Following Elrad Amoako’s Sentence

A relative of the two young girls killed by Elrad Salifu Amoako, the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako, is calling for a review of the juvenile correctional system in Ghana.

The relative expressed shock and disbelief over the sentence handed to Elrad Amoako, who was sentenced to six months at a senior correctional facility after pleading guilty to eight charges, including two counts of manslaughter.

The relative, speaking to the media, questioned the fairness of the sentence, emphasizing that it seems disproportionate to the gravity of the crime. “You cannot kill two people and be sentenced to just six months,” the family member said. “I hope it will get to a point where the laws are amended to ensure that punishments are commensurate with the severity of the crime.”

Elrad Amoako’s sentence has sparked public debate about the effectiveness and fairness of the country’s juvenile justice system, especially in cases involving serious offenses such as manslaughter.

