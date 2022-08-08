Relaxation of health protocols sees Namibia re-open borders

Xinhua
Decreasing COVID-19 case numbers and the relaxation of health protocols in Namibia have seen the country re-open border posts between South Africa and Botswana, Etienne Maritz, the executive director of Namibia’s Home Affairs Ministry said Saturday.

The official said that the Mata Mata, Vellorsdrift, Sendelingsdrift and Klein Manasse border posts that Namibia shares with South Africa, and the Dobe and Kasika border posts that Namibia shares with Botswana were reopened Saturday.

“The closure of border posts has resulted in reduced trade and significant socio-economic hardship for all countries. Their re-opening is guided by the relaxation of health protocols governing the management of COVID-19 based on the decrease in COVID-19 case numbers,” said Maritz. Enditem

