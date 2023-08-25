Release all information pertaining to Fukushima nuke waste water – Russia

Russia expects all necessary information following Japan’s release of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

“We are closely monitoring the development of the situation, and expect the Japanese government to be fully transparent with regard to the impact that the discharge of the water will have on the environment,” RIA Novosti (RIA) reported, citing Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova noted that Russia expects Japan to provide necessary details to all interested states, further allowing them to take samples of the contaminated water at the dumping site.

Japan started releasing nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi NPP into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said it plans to carry out the first round of release over 17 days to discharge 7,800 tons of the radioactive wastewater.

In the current fiscal year through next March, a total of 31,200 tons are slated for discharge, equivalent to the storage capacity of 30 tanks, TEPCO added.