Released today is the biggest R & B soundtrack

A Star-Studded Musical Journey…

Immerse yourself in the harmonious blend of raw emotion and musical brilliance with “The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)” album – out today, Friday, 15 December 2023!

Boasting an ensemble cast like no other – Golden Globe nominee Fantasia’s soulful melodies, Taraji B. Henson’s emotive depth, Colman Domingo’s captivating energy, Golden Globe nomineeDanielle Brooks’ powerful resonance, H.E.R’s contemporary artistry, and Hallie Bailey’s radiant vocals – and music from Grammy Award winning songwriters of The Color Purple musical – Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray – promises an auditory experience that’s both deeply nostalgic and refreshingly new.

But the magic doesn’t stop at the timeless classics.

Dive deeper and find yourself entranced by a new chapter of entirely new music, each song steeped in culture and inspired by the rich tapestry of the film’s narrative – from vocal powerhouses Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole, Coco Jones, Jorja Smith, Celeste, Mary Mary, October London and a breathtaking collaboration from USHER & H.E.R. From love and pain to strength and redemption, these songs capture the essence of “The Color Purple” while paving the way for a new musical era.

And for those seeking a modern twist, remixes from Missy Elliot featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Timbaland featuring Black Thought, who each elevate their signature sounds magnifying the soul of the original songs and creating a bridge between generations of music lovers.

In addition, the film’s sweeping end credit song, “SUPERPOWER (I),” written and produced by lauded hitmaker The-Dream, is performed by the film’s transcendent north star, Golden Globe nomineeFantasia.

“The Color Purple” (Music From and Inspired By) is more than just an album – it’s a celebration of stories, voices, and melodies coming together in perfect harmony.

Boasting seventeen songs from the Film, sixteen newly penned songs and four remixes, this is a collection destined to arrive as an instant classic.

Join us on this unforgettable musical journey, where old meets new, and legends come to life!

Tracklist:

Huckleberry Pie – Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Mysterious Ways – Tamela Mann, David Alan Grier, Halle Bailey and The Color Purple Ensemble She Be Mine – Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Ensemble Keep It Movin’ – Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi Workin’ – Corey Hawkins and The Color Purple Ensemble Hell No! – Danielle Brooks and The Color Purple Ensemble Shug Avery – Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble Dear God – Shug – Fantasia Barrino Push Da Button – Taraji P. Henson What About Love? – Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson Agoo – The Color Purple Ensemble Hell No! (Reprise) – Fantasia Barrino Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister) – Taraji P. Henson Miss Celie’s Pants – Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” and The Color Purple Ensemble I’m Here – Fantasia Barrino Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ – Taraji P. Henson and David Alan Grier The Color Purple – Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble SUPERPOWER (I) – Fantasia Risk It All – USHER & H.E.R. No Love Lost – Keyshia Cole Lifeline – Alicia Keys Finally – Jorja Smith Keep Pushin’ [Missy Elliott remix] – Halle Bailey When I Can’t Do Better – Mary J. Blige There Will Come A Day – Celeste Any Worse (Squeak’s Song) – H.E.R. Hell No! (Reprise) [Missy Elliott remix] – Fantasia feat. Shenseea You See Me – Coco Jones Workin’ [Timbaland remix] – Corey Hawkins feat. Black Thought Mysterious Ways [Mörda remix] – Tamela Mann All I Need – Jennifer Hudson Hell No! [Timbaland remix] – Danielle Brooks feat. Megan Thee Stallion 100 – Jane Handcock Eternity – October London No Time – Darkchild feat. Konstance Girls – V. Bozeman, Dyo & LUDMILLA Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ – Mary Mary & Taraji P. Henson

💜🎶