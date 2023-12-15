Released today is the biggest R & B soundtrack

The Color Purple Tcp Soundtrack Ii
A Star-Studded Musical Journey…

 

Immerse yourself in the harmonious blend of raw emotion and musical brilliance with “The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)” album – out today, Friday, 15 December 2023

 

Boasting an ensemble cast like no other – Golden Globe nominee Fantasia’s soulful melodies, Taraji B. Henson’s emotive depth, Colman Domingo’s captivating energy, Golden Globe nomineeDanielle Brooks’ powerful resonance, H.E.R’s contemporary artistry, and Hallie Bailey’s radiant vocals – and music from Grammy Award winning songwriters of The Color Purple musical – Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray – promises an auditory experience that’s both deeply nostalgic and refreshingly new. 

 

But the magic doesn’t stop at the timeless classics. 

 

Dive deeper and find yourself entranced by a new chapter of entirely new music, each song steeped in culture and inspired by the rich tapestry of the film’s narrative – from vocal powerhouses Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole, Coco Jones, Jorja Smith, Celeste, Mary Mary, October London and a breathtaking collaboration from USHER & H.E.R. From love and pain to strength and redemption, these songs capture the essence of “The Color Purple” while paving the way for a new musical era. 

 

And for those seeking a modern twist, remixes from Missy Elliot featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Timbaland featuring Black Thought, who each elevate their signature sounds magnifying the soul of the original songs and creating a bridge between generations of music lovers. 

 

In addition, the film’s sweeping end credit song, “SUPERPOWER (I),” written and produced by lauded hitmaker The-Dream, is performed by the film’s transcendent north star, Golden Globe nomineeFantasia

 

“The Color Purple” (Music From and Inspired By) is more than just an album – it’s a celebration of stories, voices, and melodies coming together in perfect harmony. 

 

Boasting seventeen songs from the Film, sixteen newly penned songs and four remixes, this is a collection destined to arrive as an instant classic.

 

Join us on this unforgettable musical journey, where old meets new, and legends come to life!

The Color Purple
Tracklist:

  1.     Huckleberry Pie– Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
  2.     Mysterious Ways– Tamela Mann, David Alan Grier, Halle Bailey and The Color Purple Ensemble
  3.     She Be Mine– Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Ensemble
  4.     Keep It Movin’– Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
  5.     Workin’– Corey Hawkins and The Color Purple Ensemble
  6.     Hell No!– Danielle Brooks and The Color Purple Ensemble
  7.     Shug Avery– Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble
  8.     Dear God – Shug– Fantasia Barrino
  9.     Push Da Button– Taraji P. Henson
  10.   What About Love?– Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson
  11.   Agoo – The Color Purple Ensemble
  12.   Hell No! (Reprise)– Fantasia Barrino
  13.   Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister)– Taraji P. Henson
  14.   Miss Celie’s Pants– Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” and The Color Purple Ensemble
  15.   I’m Here– Fantasia Barrino
  16.   Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ – Taraji P. Henson and David Alan Grier
  17.   The Color Purple– Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble
  18.   SUPERPOWER (I) – Fantasia
  19.   Risk It All – USHER & H.E.R.
  20.   No Love Lost – Keyshia Cole
  21.   Lifeline – Alicia Keys
  22.   Finally – Jorja Smith
  23.   Keep Pushin’ [Missy Elliott remix] – Halle Bailey
  24.   When I Can’t Do Better– Mary J. Blige
  25.   There Will Come A Day – Celeste
  26.   Any Worse (Squeak’s Song) – H.E.R.
  27.  Hell No! (Reprise) [Missy Elliott remix] – Fantasia feat. Shenseea
  28.   You See Me – Coco Jones
  29.   Workin’ [Timbaland remix] – Corey Hawkins feat. Black Thought
  30.   Mysterious Ways [Mörda remix] – Tamela Mann
  31.   All I Need – Jennifer Hudson
  32.   Hell No! [Timbaland remix] – Danielle Brooks feat. Megan Thee Stallion
  33.   100 Jane Handcock
  34.   Eternity– October London
  35.   No Time – Darkchild feat. Konstance
  36.   Girls – V. Bozeman, Dyo & LUDMILLA
  37.   Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ – Mary Mary & Taraji P. Henson

 

