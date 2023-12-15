Released today is the biggest R & B soundtrack

A Star-Studded Musical Journey…
Immerse yourself in the harmonious blend of raw emotion and musical brilliance with “The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)” album – out today, Friday, 15 December 2023!
Boasting an ensemble cast like no other – Golden Globe nominee Fantasia’s soulful melodies, Taraji B. Henson’s emotive depth, Colman Domingo’s captivating energy, Golden Globe nomineeDanielle Brooks’ powerful resonance, H.E.R’s contemporary artistry, and Hallie Bailey’s radiant vocals – and music from Grammy Award winning songwriters of The Color Purple musical – Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray – promises an auditory experience that’s both deeply nostalgic and refreshingly new.
But the magic doesn’t stop at the timeless classics.
Dive deeper and find yourself entranced by a new chapter of entirely new music, each song steeped in culture and inspired by the rich tapestry of the film’s narrative – from vocal powerhouses Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole, Coco Jones, Jorja Smith, Celeste, Mary Mary, October London and a breathtaking collaboration from USHER & H.E.R. From love and pain to strength and redemption, these songs capture the essence of “The Color Purple” while paving the way for a new musical era.
And for those seeking a modern twist, remixes from Missy Elliot featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Timbaland featuring Black Thought, who each elevate their signature sounds magnifying the soul of the original songs and creating a bridge between generations of music lovers.
In addition, the film’s sweeping end credit song, “SUPERPOWER (I),” written and produced by lauded hitmaker The-Dream, is performed by the film’s transcendent north star, Golden Globe nomineeFantasia.
“The Color Purple” (Music From and Inspired By) is more than just an album – it’s a celebration of stories, voices, and melodies coming together in perfect harmony.
Boasting seventeen songs from the Film, sixteen newly penned songs and four remixes, this is a collection destined to arrive as an instant classic.
Join us on this unforgettable musical journey, where old meets new, and legends come to life!
Tracklist:
- Huckleberry Pie– Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
- Mysterious Ways– Tamela Mann, David Alan Grier, Halle Bailey and The Color Purple Ensemble
- She Be Mine– Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Ensemble
- Keep It Movin’– Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
- Workin’– Corey Hawkins and The Color Purple Ensemble
- Hell No!– Danielle Brooks and The Color Purple Ensemble
- Shug Avery– Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble
- Dear God – Shug– Fantasia Barrino
- Push Da Button– Taraji P. Henson
- What About Love?– Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson
- Agoo – The Color Purple Ensemble
- Hell No! (Reprise)– Fantasia Barrino
- Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister)– Taraji P. Henson
- Miss Celie’s Pants– Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” and The Color Purple Ensemble
- I’m Here– Fantasia Barrino
- Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ – Taraji P. Henson and David Alan Grier
- The Color Purple– Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble
- SUPERPOWER (I) – Fantasia
- Risk It All – USHER & H.E.R.
- No Love Lost – Keyshia Cole
- Lifeline – Alicia Keys
- Finally – Jorja Smith
- Keep Pushin’ [Missy Elliott remix] – Halle Bailey
- When I Can’t Do Better– Mary J. Blige
- There Will Come A Day – Celeste
- Any Worse (Squeak’s Song) – H.E.R.
- Hell No! (Reprise) [Missy Elliott remix] – Fantasia feat. Shenseea
- You See Me – Coco Jones
- Workin’ [Timbaland remix] – Corey Hawkins feat. Black Thought
- Mysterious Ways [Mörda remix] – Tamela Mann
- All I Need – Jennifer Hudson
- Hell No! [Timbaland remix] – Danielle Brooks feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- 100 –Jane Handcock
- Eternity– October London
- No Time – Darkchild feat. Konstance
- Girls – V. Bozeman, Dyo & LUDMILLA
- Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’ – Mary Mary & Taraji P. Henson
