Relief Efforts in Gaza Near Collapse, Ceasefire Urgently Needed

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) echoes the call of the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres for a lasting and immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow critical aid to reach those in urgent need across the Gaza Strip. IOM also shares the grave concerns raised by UN officials as humanitarian efforts in Gaza near collapse due to intensive fighting and lack of access.

The severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza has led UNSG Guterres to invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter to urge the UN Security Council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe and appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared.

“The scale of displacement in Gaza is massive; the humanitarian conditions are deeply alarming and at the brink of collapse,” said Amy Pope, IOM Director General. “An immediate ceasefire is needed to deliver adequate food, water, and other essentials to save lives and alleviate the tremendous suffering of civilians.”

IOM is gravely concerned about the mass displacement of civilians in Gaza, and alarmed about reports of further evacuations into already overcrowded areas.

IOM calls on all parties to respect international humanitarian and human rights laws and take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian harm and safeguard civilian infrastructure.

The people of Gaza must have immediate access to safe shelter, medical care, food, hygiene and sanitation facilities and ensure that family members are not separated. Civilians and humanitarian aid workers must be protected.

IOM – alongside other UN agencies – calls for the protection of civilians, Palestinians and Israelis alike, from greater harm, the release of hostages held in Gaza, and the immediate cessation of indiscriminate attacks by all parties.

An estimated 1.9 million people are displaced in Gaza (about 85 per cent of the population) lacking basic necessities such as food, water, dignified shelter and sanitation facilities as well as medical care.