Religion and Ethnicity: The Driving Forces in Ghana’s Elections

Since Ghana returned to democratic rule in 1992, its elections have been heavily influenced by religion and ethnicity, despite the country’s constitution prohibiting the explicit use of these social identities in party politics.

The 2024 general elections have been particularly notable, as for the first time in over three decades, the two largest political parties are led by politicians from different religious backgrounds: Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim, heads the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), while John Mahama, a Christian, leads the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ghana’s religious diversity plays a central role in its political landscape. With approximately 71.3% of the population identifying as Christian and 19.9% as Muslim, both religious groups are pivotal to political engagement and voter mobilization. Political candidates, especially in presidential elections, spend considerable time canvassing in churches and mosques, seeking to sway the electorate. In Ghana, the selection of presidential candidates and their running mates often reflects a careful balance between the two main religions, with the majority Christian population typically fielding a Christian candidate for president and a Muslim for vice president.

However, the 2024 elections are marked by a significant shift. For the first time, a Muslim, Mahamudu Bawumia, is leading the NPP ticket, with a Christian running mate. Meanwhile, former president John Mahama, a Christian, is contesting on behalf of the NDC. This shift signals a growing religious inclusivity at the highest levels of the country’s politics.

Alongside religion, ethnicity remains a key factor in Ghana’s elections. The nation is home to over 70 ethnic groups, with the Akan people constituting nearly half of the population. Other major groups include the Mole-Dagbani, Ewe, and Ga-Dangbe. Ethnicity is deeply intertwined with the country’s political landscape, with the NPP drawing its strength from the Akan-dominated regions, while the NDC enjoys significant support from the Volta region, home to the Ewe ethnic group. This ethnic loyalty has translated into consistent voting patterns, with the Ashanti region, for example, consistently voting for the NPP, and the Volta region remaining a stronghold for the NDC.

Ethnic and religious affiliations have shaped electoral outcomes for decades. A clear example can be found in the 1954 elections, when parties other than the Convention People’s Party, led by Kwame Nkrumah, were aligned with ethnic or regional interests. These patterns have endured in Ghana’s modern elections, with regions like Ashanti and Volta continuing to serve as crucial bases for the two main political parties.

The evidence of religion and ethnicity’s impact on elections is undeniable. When ethnic or religious groups perceive one of their own as a presidential candidate, they often display significant solidarity, which can be decisive in determining the outcome of elections. The NPP’s stronghold in the Ashanti region and the NDC’s support from the Volta region are clear examples of how deeply rooted ethnic affiliations are in Ghanaian politics.

Looking ahead, as Ghana’s democracy matures, the need to minimize the influence of ethnicity and religion in politics becomes increasingly urgent. If left unchecked, the politicization of these identities could exacerbate tensions and lead to violence, especially during election periods. It is essential for religious and traditional leaders to avoid partisan involvement and instead promote peace and unity. Political leaders must also refrain from inflaming ethnic or religious divisions, and the government, alongside civil society organizations, must work to strengthen civic education to foster more inclusive politics.

In the years to come, Ghana’s political culture will need to evolve to ensure that religious and ethnic identities do not overshadow the common goal of democratic unity and peace, allowing every Ghanaian citizen to participate in the political process on equal footing.