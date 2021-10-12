Podcasts have become a beloved pastime for many people around the globe, and data shows that Ghana is joining the trend.

Since launching in the West African nation, Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, has noticed a keen interest in podcasts among Ghanaians.

So what exactly are Ghanaians streaming in terms of podcasts? Spotify is excited to reveal the top podcasts in Ghana over the last 90 days. At number 1 is Sincerely Accra — a firm favourite among podcast listeners in the country. Interestingly, the rest of the top 10 podcasts are a curious mix of religious and relationship-focused podcasts:

Rank Podcast Description 1 Sincerely Accra Joseph Nti (host) and Kwame Asante (producer) bring listeners a vox pop-driven podcast set in Accra. The show is fast paced, colourful and heated — just like the city. 2 Articulate One A lifestyle show that focuses on entertainment, relationships and more. 3 Apostle Joshua Selman A weekly programme organised by the Eternity Network International where listeners tune in to worship and listen to other discussions around Christianity. 4 Divercity 1 Love Christian Network Gospel music, love songs, sermons, bible teachings and more. 5 Joel Osteen Podcast This podcast is hosted by Joel and Victoria Osteen, who inspire people to reach their dreams, find fresh beginnings and live their best lives. 6 The Joe Rogan Experience The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. 7 CEYC Airport City Podcast Faith-filled messages from Christ Embassy Youth Church, Airport City. 8 The Michelle Obama Podcast A Spotify Original, the Michelle Obama Podcast features the former First Lady diving deep into conversations with loved ones — family, friends, and colleagues — on the relationships in our lives that make us who we are. 9 Short Sex Stories Erotic daily stories. 10 TED Talks Daily Every weekday, TED Talks Daily publishes the latest talks in audio.

Joseph Nti, co-creator of Sincerely Accra, the number one podcast in Ghana, says they are focused on putting out episodes that their amazing community supports: “Kwame and I found out in April that we were the top show on Spotify, and having our hard work be validated felt pretty amazing — especially with our pretty intense production schedule with an episode out every two weeks,” says Nti.

The Michelle Obama Podcast and the Joe Rogan Experience also made the list, which are both highly popular shows streamed worldwide. Similarly, TED Talks Daily is a well-loved podcast that many people around the world tune into every day.