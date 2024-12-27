Religious Freedom Debate in Ghana: Mission Schools Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Case

The ongoing legal case involving Wesley Girls Senior High School (SHS) has brought the issue of religious freedoms in mission schools to the forefront in Ghana.

The school is facing a lawsuit for allegedly denying Muslim students the right to practice their religion, raising questions about how mission schools, which are deeply rooted in religious doctrine, should accommodate students from diverse faith backgrounds.

In response to the controversy, former Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Aheto-Tsegah, emphasized the need for clear regulations to govern the conduct of mission schools, especially in terms of their treatment of students from different religious communities. Speaking on GHOne TV, Aheto-Tsegah expressed concern over the absence of comprehensive guidelines outlining how mission schools should manage religious diversity.

“We haven’t actually drawn up various set regulations for how mission schools should conduct themselves in relation to other people who are not members of their faith,” Aheto-Tsegah remarked, highlighting a gap in policy that could exacerbate tensions between religious groups in educational settings.

The case was filed by Shafic Osman, a Ghanaian citizen, who claims that the Methodist-dominated Wesley Girls SHS has repeatedly suppressed the religious rights of Muslim students, preventing them from observing Islamic practices. The legal team representing Osman argues that the school’s policy, which mandates the practice of Methodist Christianity, violates the constitutional rights of Muslim students by restricting their freedom of belief and religious practice.

Aheto-Tsegah further explained that once a religious institution receives public funding or becomes widely accessible, it should adopt a more inclusive approach to accommodate the diverse backgrounds of students. “Once you are a public religious institute, then you become quasi-public, and for that matter, everybody has access to that institution,” he stated.

According to Aheto-Tsegah, mission schools must strike a balance between upholding their religious values and ensuring that all students are treated equitably, regardless of their faith. “They should be treated on the basis that the government is very blind to distinctions in terms of how people are treated religiously,” he concluded.

The case has sparked a wider debate in Ghana about the intersection of religion and education, with many calling for clearer regulations that protect the rights of students while respecting the religious identity of mission schools. As the legal battle continues, the issue of religious freedom in educational institutions remains a critical topic for policymakers, educators, and religious leaders in the country.