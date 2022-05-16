Religious Groups Asked To Roll Out Security Measures Against Terrorism

The Ministry of National Security has called on all religious groups in the country to roll out security measures at their various places of worship.

This is to guard against threat of terrorism.

The Ministry has indicated that, terror groups continue to expand toward the coastal part of West Africa with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings, including places of worship.

In a statement signed by the Ministry, it averred that although it is collaborating with the relevant state security and Intelligence Agencies to put in place measures to thwart such terrorist attacks in the country, these religious groups must also enhance security, particularly in areas where mass gatherings are conducted.

“These measures may include, but are not limited to, the installation of CCTV cameras at designated places of worship, and engaging the services of approved Private security guards, among others. Although the above directive has become necessary, the Ministry of National Security assures you of our continuous resolve to institute measures aimed at safeguarding the peace and security of the country.”