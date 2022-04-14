Religious leaders advised to make God’s word central to their pastoral mission

Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese, has called on the priests and religious leaders to make listening to the word of God central to their pastoral mission.

That, he said, would not only enable them fulfill the purpose of their mission as priests and serve the common people, but serve as gateway for people to be drawn closer to God.

“In the manner and style of Christ Himself, we are called upon to allow the word of God, the scriptures to set the agenda and programmes that we administer as priests. If we do this, we will never be led astray from the will of the one who has called us and has sent us,” he said.

Most Reverend Agyenta made the call in a sermon at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region during the celebration of this year’s Chrism Mass.

Chrism Mass is one of the most solemn and important liturgies celebrated among the Christian community, particularly the Roman Catholics each year.

Apart from the celebration affording the priests, the opportunity to renew their vows, it is the ceremony in which all the oils for all the Sacraments including Chrism, oil of Catechumens and oil of the Sick are blessed in each Diocese and used throughout the year.

Most Reverend Agyenta told the Priests that as ordained ministers of God, it was imperative to be reminded of their calling to act accordingly to guide the ordinary people, “listening and practicing what the word of God teaches is key”.

The bishop urged the congregation to always pray for the priests so that God’s blessings would continue to strengthen them to do what was right in the sight of God.

“My dear people of God, I ask you to pray for the priests as they renew their promises to God and their promises to serve in the church. I ask you to pray that the Lord may lighten our hearts to bear the burden of these promises that we make with joy and find fulfillment in living them,” he added.